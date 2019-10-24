Members of the Oakland community have the opportunity to have their voices on where they would like to the community focus in the coming years. A survey is being distributed online and in paper copy to allow citizens to comment on the areas they want to see the community work on in the years to come.
This planning process is being led by the Burt County Economic Development Corporation and the Economic Development Department of Nebraska Public Power District. After the surveys are completed and tabulated, there will be a Town Hall Meeting to review the results. Citizens will have another chance at this meeting to voice their thoughts on the direction the community should go.
To access the online survey, check out these websites: ci.oakland.ne.us, www.burtcoedc.com, or ocknights.org . It will also be available online on the Facebook pages of the Oakland Independent, City of Oakland Community, Oakland NE Chamber of Commerce and Oakland Craig Public.
If you would prefer to fill out a paper copy of the survey, they are available at the Oakland City office, the Oakland Library and the Golden Oaks Senior Center.
