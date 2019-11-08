Fun was had by all during last week's Halloween story time. The children arrived in their costumes and had a Spooktacular good time during the libraries last storytime of the year. They listened to the story Spookley the Square Pumpkin read by Mrs. Hollman. Next they made fun pumpkin and spider crafts to take home. Then they watched it's the great pumpkin Charlie Brown and were each given a movie treat and a coloring sheet to take home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.