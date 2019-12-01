Young UFFDA
Pictured (left to right) Marinn Meyer, Marissa Hilbers, Lucy Panning, April Schellenberg, Elisabeth Vogel, Abi Panning, and Maddy Camenzind.

 Terri Hoeneman

 

These are just seven of the nineteen young players of  UFFDA (Uehling Famous Follies & Drama Association)  involved in “Cowboys and Elves” to be presented on Friday, December 6 about 7:15 p.m.  Terri Hoeneman directs local kids each year for Christmas.  Besides the presentation at Uehling Auditorium for Santa Night, they will take the show on the road to area Care Centers.

There will be homemade soup for a freewill donation from 6:00-7:00 p.m. prepared by Girl Scouts Travel Group.  “Santa will find us after the UFFDA presentation I am sure,” said Business Club  member Terri Hoeneman.  Santa Night is sponsored by the Uehling Area Business Club with assistance from Uehling Area Community Club.  See you then.

