Recently I was at a nearby town shopping at a well-known store that I am sure you have all been in at one time or another. When I was checking out, paying for some paint and other supplies, the clerk asked, “Is Charlie a Veteran?” My response, “Yes, he is a veteran and served in Vietnam for a year in 1970 and 71.” That is when she told me that their stores offer a 10% discount to Veterans and their spouses, as well as current Military members and First Responders.
Nobody was behind me in the checkout, so we visited for a bit. She explained that originally their stores only offered this discount on Veteran’s Day and later expanded their discount to be given every day. She did tell me in order to receive the discount, the customer has to ask for it, because often times store employees don’t think to mention it.
After our conversation I got to wondering how many other businesses have this policy. With some research I found there are a number of businesses and restaurants who do offer discounts. One restaurant chain offers the biggest discount, offering 50% off meals to service members dining at their “Famous” restaurants.
Now, as Paul Harvey would have stated, “And now, the rest of the story.”
I contacted Penny Warren, the Veterans Service Officer here in Burt County. (Penny also works one day a week out of the Thurston County Office.) On Friday I stopped in her office so we could go over the many things she does to assist Veterans.
The first thing we talked about was LB93 which went into effect in July 2014. The purpose of this legislation was to establish Veteran status and create a registry. Warren has the information and application process in her office and is there to help you complete the process, should you decide you want to. The registration is completely voluntary and there is no cost. Registration can also be done at the Department of Motor Vehicles. You can also complete the registration by going onto the NDVA (Nebraska Dept of Veteran Affairs) and the DVM (Dept of Motor Vehicles) websites. Once you complete the application process, when it’s time to renew your Driver’s License, the new license will have “Veteran” printed on it. That is handy, having the proof you need to show you are eligible for discounts when shopping or dining in the numerous places that offer you discounts. Note: If you add the designation to your license or State ID Card when your license isn’t in your renewal period, to receive a new document with the Veteran verification, there is a fee of $14.75. The process to follow can be found at www.CLICKDMV.ne.gov.
While we were visiting, Warren provided me with information of another benefit Veterans may not be aware of that is available through the Nebraska Game and Parks. Veterans who are 64 and older and are legal residents of Nebraska are eligible for a Veteran’s Annual Small Game Hunt/Fish/Fur permit for $5. The permits includes all state stamps. To prove eligibility, a copy of your DD214 (discharge papers) or the Veteran indicator on your Driver’s License must be presented in person at the time of application. If you do not have a DD214 available, an application form and a signature from a Veteran’s Service Officer is required, so add another thing Penny Warren can help you accomplish. This $5 permit needs to be renewed annually, however, renewal does not require a DD214 or application form. This same benefit is available to Nebraska residents deployed within the past 12 months.
Disabled Veterans deemed 50% or more service related disability or 100% disabled from non-service issues are eligible for a Disabled Veteran’s Small Game/Fish/Fur Permit at no cost.
Warren noted, “The services I provide to Veterans often start with the DD214 form.” She added, “I work together with the Department of Veteran’s Affairs to assist eligible disabled Veterans to receive Disability Compensation, providing them with a monthly tax-free benefit based on their degree of disability.”
Another service is something known as the Aid and Attendance Benefit. Warren explained this benefit is provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs that may provide entitled Wartime Veterans and their surviving spouses, 65 years and older, long-term care assistance.
Eligibility requirement include: Veteran must have served at least 90 days of active duty, with at least one day during a war period; veteran must have been discharged with anything other than Dishonorable discharge; the surviving spouse must have been married to the Veteran at the time of death; recipients must require assistance in performing daily living activities; there is VA established income and asset criteria that must be met; recipient must be 65 and older or be totally disabled.
Penny assists with aging Veterans; she helps with arranging American Legion Firing Squads at Military Funerals; works with Asera Care Hospice Vet-to-Vet Volunteer Program; assists with completing applications for Medical Benefits; helps process VA Burial Benefits Programs, including Burial allowance, Headstones, Markers and Medallions.
Penny often helps Veterans get their DD214. In fact, she helped one person get a replacement of their DD214 that had burned in a fire at the State Office. The original document had been partially burned and pulled from the fire before it was completely destroyed.
As we continued visiting it became obvious to me the best way for Penny to assist Veterans is for them to call her and make an appointment to come to her office. Penny wears “multiple hats” and she is knowledgeable about the benefits and assistance that is available. She is the best local source to answer questions, being both willing and capable to assist. To contact Penny, call 402-374-2920. Her email is burtcoveterans@abbnebraska.com
More About Veteran Penny Warren
The wall above her desk has certificates of her achievements, including a letter from Lydia Brasch congratulating her on being the first female Veterans’ Service Officer. Warren is a past President of the CVSO (County Veteran Service Office) and attends 3 trainings each year to keep her current on benefits and passage of Legislation concerning all Veteran Affairs.
Penny served from 1987 to 1993 and is a Persian Gulf Veteran. She shared some of her memories, telling me she was 5 months pregnant during the Persian Gulf era. She was issued a weapon and assigned her duties at the Visitors Center at Royal Air Force Base in Lakenheaph, a village in Suffolk, England working 12-hour shifts.
She was made fully aware that she could be moved to what she referred to as the “Sand Box” at any time. Penny told me, “I was given details of how my child would be sent back to the states, should I be one of the many war casualties. I had to go through the scary emotions of setting up who I wanted to raise my unborn child.”
She clearly remembers the sinking feeling on August 2, 1990 when she first learned the news that war had started, watching the announcement on a black and white TV.
My thanks to Penny for her service, her continued day to day assistance for veterans and for giving me time to visit with her. Thank you to our veterans, active military members, and our communities first responders. Your dedication is appreciated. Don’t forget to ask about the discounts and benefits you so rightly deserve.
