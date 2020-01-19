Burt County could soon be home to a solar farm.
A conditional use permit was approved for Bluestem Energy Solutions in Omaha for the farm, which will be located seven miles north of Tekamah on the west side of U.S. Highway 75, on Dec. 27 during the Burt County Board of Supervisors regular meeting.
Matt Robinette, vice president of development at Bluestem Energy Solutions, said the seven-acre project is $2.5 million and will provide $3,500 a year in taxes. The racking of the panels run north and south and panels rotate east and west. There is no chance of glare on the highway.
The project is in the final stages of development, according to Will Crane, director of product management and Bluestem. They are working with Burt County Public Power District (BCPPD) on two different sites within their service territory.
Bluestem is a developer, owner and operator of low carbon generation assets.
"Burt County PPD went through Bluestem's development process. The outcome highlighted the optimal areas of their distribution system, along with the generation and storage technologies that provide the best economics," Crane said.
There will be multiple positive impacts for Burt County, according to Crane, including an increased tax base, carbon free energy generation and construction opportunities for local suppliers.
"From our vantage point, we feel it is a way to control costs and try to maintain affordable services," Jon Dockhorn, general manager of Burt County Public Power District (BCPPD), said.
Dockhorn said the solar farm will interconnect with their distribution system.
"This is a 25-year contract so we know what the price will be for the energy coming out of it and we can manage costs based on that."
Dockhorn pointed to another positive aspect of this project — a solar and battery energy storage system (BESS).
"The interesting aspect with this one that brings additional benefit is it also has a battery storage site on it so we'll be able to store and generate electricity 24/7 with the battery," Dockhorn said.
"All power generated and stored at this site will be used locally," Crane said.
Two landowners are involved in the project.
"Bluestem and BCPPD have been working through Bluestem’s development process, beginning in 2019, to discover and optimize a customized local renewable energy generation project specifically for BCPPD’s system," Crane said. "The two sites were chosen strategically to provide the most effective and efficient product to BCPPD and its members."
Crane said each site is under a megawatt, which considers Burt County's contractual obligations, their wholesale rate structure, Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulations.
"This extensive process ensures the projects are realistic and still competitive for BCPPD’s rate payers," he said. "All these different factors drive the final size of a Bluestem project. (It is) all part of a distribution resource planning effort offering new opportunities for public power entities across the state."
Dockhorn said BCPPD is "always looking at how we can improve service for our customers, along with maintaining costs so that it remains affordable."
The project is expected to be constructed in the spring, according to Dockhorn.
