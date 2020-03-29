Up until recently, many had never heard of the concept of social distancing. Consequently, for those in the Midwest where handshakes and hugs are the norm, social distancing has become quite the challenge. Not only physically, but emotionally.
When Stephanie Benne of Oakland saw that West Point and Howells had combated cabin fever by cruising main street. She set out on social media to encourage Oaklanders and their neighbors to “hit the bricks” as they used to say, and cruise main street. Soon after the 5:00 p.m. start time on Sunday, you would have thought there was a parade or victory celebration taking place.
“I saw West Point was doing it and thought Oakland-Craig needed it. I wasn’t sure if anyone would show up, so I was surprised to see a packed Main Street,” Benne said. “I think it was amazing! I haven’t seen so many smiling faces in a long time. I think everyone wanted an excuse to get out of the house and this provided it.”
With horns honking and families waving at each passing car, smiles were seen everywhere. Among them was city mayor Ted Beckner.
“Sue and I talked about how many smiles and happy faces we saw during the cruise on main street,” the mayor said. “In a time when everyone is wondering what to do, where to turn, and what's to come, it was great timing and a way to get out of the house and get a sense of community and enforce the fact that we are all in this together!”
Mayor Beckner believes this was not only a good thing for our community but the Facebook posts and communications may help others with ideas of how we can still be responsible but enjoy community activities. “It was just awesome. Great job everyone,” Bekner said.
Also honking like there was no tomorrow as her kids waived out the windows of their minivan was Lisa Gatewood of Oakland. “It was more fun than I’ve had in years,” Gatewood told the Independent. “This past week I’ve felt alone. Although I realize the entire county is affected, I felt alone. Seeing everyone last night with smiles, kids looking out the window waving at other kids, honking, laughing, it was a welcome feeling of happiness and comfort which has been such a struggle since the isolation started.”
Benne was excited to announce she is encouraging a Cruise Night 2, on Sunday, March 29th at 5:00 p.m. on Oakland Ave. Gatewood said she is looking forward to doing this again. “Maybe even hold greeting signs up. Maybe a bible verse or word of encouragement,” she suggested. “Maybe we all put the same song on the radio!”
Be sure to check social media for the specifics before Sunday.
“We proved what I’ve always thought about this community, Benne said. “We always stick together and with smiles we will get through this! It was also, super funny to drive Mains with our kids, telling them how their dad and I used to do it endless hours in high school with many of the same people.”
Don’t forget to set your Siris, your Alexas, your Googles, and your alarms for Sunday, March 29th at 5:00 p.m. to join in the fun.
