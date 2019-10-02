Jackie Anderson shared two pictures of Levi Chytka’s artwork. You have heard the saying, “A picture is worth a thousand words.” But that isn’t always true. The artwork currently on display at the Sears Center is an example of something you need to go see for yourself.
Bids continue to be made on the artwork. Chytka has generously offered that all proceeds raised through the sale of his paintings are to be donated to the Center. The paintings are framed in barn wood from area farm outbuildings and made by Levi’s dad.
Don’t miss your opportunity to stop by the center to see the collection of artworks. There are sure to be several you will want to bid on, in hopes you will be the highest bidder. If you are lucky enough to submit the highest bid, you will take home a piece of artwork created by local talent. Your winning bid will benefit the Sears Center as well.
