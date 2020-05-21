Back in the middle of March, the United States was forced to make some hard choices due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. Schools and businesses started to close for precautionary reasons. With businesses closing doors, that meant people were losing jobs. While bigger companies took a hit they had more of a chance to weather the storm. Small businesses, however, seemed to be hit harder. Locally, Lyons was no exception.
There does seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel, and it is in the form of an "Open" sign in one previously closed Lyons storefront. Shear Impressions, owned and operated by Linda Vetick, and Lori Glissman’s Lori’s Therapeutic Message re-opened their businesses on Monday, May 18th.
When the local health department (ELVPHD) required businesses like Linda’s and Lori’s to close back on April 3rd, it hit them hard. “It was very stressful for us, we had to call our clients and cancel their appointments and that was heartbreaking in itself,” Linda said. “To top it all off, we had no choice. If we got caught doing any type of cosmetology or massage there was a penalty of $2500 and we lost our licenses for up to 2 years.”
Now that time has passed, and restrictions have loosened to allow small businesses like theirs to open back up. With that said, it is not business as usual. In order to operate, they have to follow new guidelines in hopes ofkeeping both Linda and her clientele safe. New safety measures include:
- One client in the building at a time
- Locked doors between clients
- They must wipe down and disinfect everything that may have been touched
- Everyone must wear a mask or they are not allowed into the building
These practices may seem simple to most, but in a volume-based business like a salon or massage parlor, these tasks can become daunting. “We have to take extra valuable time between clients to disinfect,” Linda said.
In order to accommodate the guidelines, she had to make some changes in the way she does business. “In the past, I could multitask with my clientele.” Linda went on to explain, “I could schedule colors and other jobs with long periods under the drier and do a haircut while they are waiting.”
However now she will have to restructure her scheduling so she only has one person in there at a time, and in order to get the same amount of customers in a week, that means she will have to work with fewer days off.
Linda and Lori have been given these guidelines to go by until May 31st. At that time they will be extended or lessened. In a world of long hair, home haircuts gone bad, and stressed nerves, many are ready for businesses like Linda’s and Lori’s to come back. Hopefully, this will be a sign of more life coming back to the way it was.
