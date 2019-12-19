Over the last ten years, there have been six Leadership Burt County programs. On Wednesday, December 4th, five more citizens graduated from the seven-month leadership program. Leadership Burt County was created by Burt County Economic Development Corporation and UNL Extension. The goal is to prepare more citizens to take over leadership roles within the county.
For seven months, the participants spent one day each month learning leadership skills and exploring the businesses that help make up the economy in Burt County. The program began with all participants taking the Meyers Briggs Assessment, which gave them a better idea how to work with people who communicate and process information in a way different from themselves. These classes were taught by instructors from UNL Extension.
