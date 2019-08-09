This Saturday, August 11thwill be the Lyons American Legion anniversary banquet. Held at the Lyons Community Center, the doors will open at 5:00 p.m.
As well as a raffle and a program, the banquet will also hold a silent auction. Items up for bid are three beautiful quilted items- the George Washington quilt featured in last week's Mirror-Sun made by Linda Alford, and the two quilted wall hangings, appearing above, made by Jeannine Nelsen.
The Flag wall hanging is 14” tall, and 15.5” wide. Jeannine tells us that it looks like the flag is blowing in the wind. It does have a ribbon attached to be able to hang it up. Made of 100% cotton, the hanging was designed, made, and quilted entirely by Jeannine Nelsen.
The Star wall hanging measures 22” by 22”, and is comprised of 12 different 4” star blocks around a central 8” star block. This hanging, too, is 100% cotton, and made completely by Jeannine Nelsen.
Banquet tickets are available at the door, and are $15.00 per person. Social hour begins at 5:00 p.m., with the Donna Preston-catered meal served at 6:00 p.m. Attendees can look forward to remarks from Mayor Andy Fuston, and then a presentation from past Department of Nebraska American Legion Area A Commander John-Henry Pearcy.
