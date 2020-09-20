It is no surprise that it has been a dry summer for Lyons. According to the National Weather Service, Lyons has received less than half as much precipitation this year as it usually gets. The lack of precipitation affects more than just crops. The city council was forced to start steps to conserve water for the community.
“There are 4 levels to our restrictions and currently we are at level 2,” said Ron Daberkow from Lyons department of water and power.
Level 2 of the city water code states that only certain parts of Lyons can water their lawns on certain days. In this case, only the North side of town can water on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The South side waters on the other days, with no watering on Sundays.
Last week Lyons received what seemed like a lot of rain, but in reality, only 2 ¾ inches fell. Now, the question is did the rain the past week help lift the restrictions? “It helped in the fact that people feel they don’t need to water their lawns as much, and that is what helped the most,” Daberkow said.
The well that Lyons feeds off of has been dropping a foot a week for the last 2 ½ months. The well is full at 35 feet deep but currently, it is sitting at 22 feet right now. “The lack of rain, overwatering of lawns, and irrigation for crops are the main reasons why the water table got so low this year.”
Daberkow also stated that in times like these it is important to understand how much water grass really needs to grow. Overwatering is not good for your lawn. If you overwater your lawn the roots don’t have to go too far down to get the water they need. So when the winter comes the roots are too close to the surface to survive the freeze.
In the event that the shortage continues, there are 2 more levels of restrictions that the city council can implement. “Basically, what it boils down to is the less water that we use the better off the water table is. If it gets low enough nobody will be able to water. We need to make sure we have enough water for people and not our lawns.”
With that said, Daberkow wanted to let people know that there is no need to panic. Even if we don’t get more rain this year the well will fill back up to normal levels, it will just take longer without more rain. “The season for irrigation and watering lawns is coming to an end soon, and that will help considerably.”
