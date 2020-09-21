It has been said that there are five languages of love: Words of Affirmation, Acts of Service, Receiving Gifts, Quality Time, and Physical Touch. Lately, Scott and Betsy Coates have been on a mission to show that there should be a sixth language – Food.
The Coates of Memories Café in Oakland have been at it again. Proving once and for all that there is a such thing as a free lunch. Apparently giving 189 gift certificates for a free meal at the Main Street café wasn’t enough. The Oakland Fire and Rescue Department and staff at the Oakland-Craig schools join the hospital, nursing home, city, and local law enforcement receiving the unexpected gift.
Scott said that by all respects COVID 19 could have wreaked havoc on a small-town diner. Instead the couple felt an outpouring of love. They continue to want to give back to the community that helped them through a difficult time.
“The whole town really came together to take care of us during COVID,” Scott said. “We want to shine some light in other people’s life that may have otherwise been overlooked.”
Fortunately, many in Oakland had job security during the pandemic. In turn, they continued to do their jobs. Scott wanted to make sure they knew how much that was appreciated.
Naturally, all have been very receptive to the Coates invitation to enjoy a free meal, the Fire & Rescue Department were no different. “We are so appreciative of the Coates family's generosity,” Assistant Chief Jessica Crimmins said. “Their community spirit and support is wonderful! (And they have really great food!)”
When asked when asked when their generosity of giving would end, Scott replied, “Why should it?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.