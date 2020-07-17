The 4th of July has come and gone. Now it is time for the next big event in the summer. The Burt County Fair starts this weekend on the 17th. Usually, the fair is a time where people in our county come together. We play games, ride on rides and even sing and dance. Let’s not forget the sights, sounds, and smells of the 4-H exhibits.
Unfortunately, this year 4-H will be the only thing that we will have at the fair due to COVID. That does not mean we don’t have things to look forward to. That is definitely the case when it comes to Tiffany and Kenny Johnson and their family. “We have done 4-H with our son Gavin for two years now.”
They live on their farm where they birth and raise sheep and chickens. They have no shortage of sheep to let Gavin choose from. “We all have our chores to do out here.” Tiffany continued, “Among other things Gavin walks his sheep on a leash every day getting it trained to do it. Gavin spends a lot of time with his animals.”
They take the time to shave the sheep a week or so before the show. Then the day before they do an even closer shave. “The day of the fair we give the sheep a bath with special soaps and cleaners to help the sheep look the best it can,” according to Gavin.
Even with the fair only being 4-H this year there is positive along with the negative. According to the regulations this year, the animal showing and judging have to happen all on the same day. “The good thing is that we don’t have to haul all the feed and supplies that we normally have to,” Tiffany explained. “The bad part is that we won’t be able to have the social aspect that we normally would have.”
It is more or less the barn family idea. Everyone in the barns pretty much feeds both their animals and themselves at the same time. We will probably be seeing less of the children hanging out with their animals in the pens. The socializing will be less but the spirits will be high. At least with the Johnson family.
“Gavin is very involved with 4-H,” according to dad Kenny. “If there is something that you like to do there is a very good chance that they have a category for it.”
Getting his animals ready for the show is not the only thing that Gavin has done to stay busy. On Monday evening he went to a 4-H rocket contest in Decatur. He has also done various arts and crafts along with gardening.
Yes, 4-H is a very family-oriented club to belong to, but it's true goal is to help kids grow and learn. It is for sure keeping the Johnson family busy for the summer.
