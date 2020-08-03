An often-discussed problem on Main Street is in the process of being repaired. A hole 8’ to 10’ deep, running from manhole to manhole, (approximately 275 ft long) exposed the need for repairs on the underground sewer line on Broadway Street. Once the line was uncovered and could be fully inspected, several bad spots and a hole were discovered. Fortunately, the Village Board acted and approved the necessary repairs before bigger problems occurred.
Jason Troutman, chairman of the Water and Sewer Department, noted the sewer repair project could be completed as soon as next week. However, decisions about how to repair the street and how deep to pour the concrete will be a decision that needs to be discussed by the board. Once that decision is determined, the board will seek bids to have the street repaired so it can be re-opened to traffic.
A Special Meeting of the Village Board was held on Wednesday to interview candidates and the possible hiring for the Village Clerk position and maintenance staff.
