The Oakland-Craig Junior High Choir had 17 members perform at the Fremont Middle School Honor Choir held at Fremont Middle School on Saturday, October 19. The 200+ member choir consisted of musicians from eight different schools.
The guest conductor was Alex Hoefling, choir director at Lincoln High School and previously director at Oakland-Craig. The students rehearsed all day and performed a 4:00 p.m. concert. Cindy Miller, Oakland-Craig Choir Director was very pleased with the students' participation and hard work.
