Choir members singing at FMS are Front Row: Mya Pederson, Grace Peterson, Layla Pederson, Piper Beltz, Lillian Ehlers, and Izzy Benne. Second Row: Shea Crimmins, Natalie Christensen, Emma Johansen, Amy Snader, Elijah Gahan, and Morgan Pickell. Third Row: Caulin Johnson, Sarah Lehmer, and Lael Rathbun. Fourth Row: River Wallerstedt and Jeremiah Druckenmiller.