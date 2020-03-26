For the first time in generations we find ourselves in a pandemic crisis. In precaution the Federal and local governments have shut things down that affect our daily lives. This affects the older generation differently than the younger.
For many of us this means staying home and homeschooling our children, trying to stay busy around the house, or watching our favorite streaming shows. For we of the later generations this would be great, but the catch is we can’t go to work.
On the other hand, the earlier generations have worked their whole lives to be able to not work and still live comfortably. The catch for them is, they are in the “At Risk” group. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) those who have a greater risk to become severely sick from this illness include:
- Anyone over the age of 65
- people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, etc...)
Much of the at-risk community rely on places like the Happy Days Senior Center, run by Manager Ruth Cole. While riding along, delivering meals to 32 different people, Ruth stated, “The people on this list are the ones that would come everyday. They would come in for pie or coffee. We would do foot clinics or blood pressure testing, but the real thing was the socializing.” She went on to say how the 32 plus people she delivers to regularly are above the age of 80.
That is not all the people that came in when the doors were open. Many of them didn’t like that they were being closed and refused food deliveries.
Just like most others, staying home isn’t easy. Just because a person is older doesn’t mean they don’t get bored. While delivering meals, Ruth would check to see if all their needs were being met. If it was checking the mail, or getting supplies from the store she would make sure it would get done for them.
While delivering a meal to Beverly Boswell, they discussed how the “Card Ladies” were getting bored. Mrs. Boswell responded with, “I think we are all getting bored.” They went on talking about ideas for making a game work. While stopping to drop off others their meals. Ruth would mention a potential for them to get together and play some cards.
With all the online resources that the younger generations have, it seems like we are never truly alone. When it comes to the older generations, that just isn’t the case. Many are on a fixed income and can’t afford the internet, or the technology to access it. That is why something as simple as a card game is so important.
Mrs. Cole and her volunteers are doing what they can to help the people they see everyday. This means anything from visiting doorways and delivering meals, or setting up a way to get a card game going.
Ruth wants everyone in Lyons over the age of 60 who needs a meal, or just some help, to give her a call at (402) 687-2332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.