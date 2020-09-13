The latest Lyons City Council meeting was held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 5:30 pm.
Water Treatment
Matthew Smith of Olsson gave an update on the water treatment plant. They discussed bids for the project, where Olsson recommended Westech due to the price. “We need USDA approval yet before the city council can award the bid,” Olsson said. A special meeting is scheduled for September 16, 2020, at 5:30 pm.
Increased Traffic
Matt Carr discussed his concern on the speed of traffic on North 5th Street, where his family lives. No speed limit signs are posted, nor are there any speed bumps in the area. “We are wondering if the city could put speed bumps or some speed limit signs further north on 5th street,” Carr said. As a result, the city will post speed limit signs and children at play signs.
ADA Compliance
Deanne Kempcke presented cost information on an ADA compliant double swing for the park. The location in the park has not been determined yet. “I am requesting approval from the council to work on fundraising for the swing,” Kempcke asked. The council came to the decision that the first thing that needs to happen is getting familiar with the ADA regulations and knowing what to address before the equipment can be installed.
Water Restrictions
The council also discussed water restrictions due to dry weather and heavy usage in town. The motion was passed to implement step 2 of the water restriction which limits watering lawns to certain days depending on where you live in Lyons. The council placed multiple postings around town to notify residents and businesses.
