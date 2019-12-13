Two kickoff parties for the release of the Senior Spotlight book will take place on Sunday, December 15.
The Senior Spotlight book celebrates two sets of seniors from the Decatur and Lyons communities. In the book are stories and portraits of senior citizens created by former Lyons-Decatur Northeast seniors. The book covers the first four years of spotlights from 2015-2018. Over 130 former grads and senior citizens from the Decatur and Lyons area appear in the book.
Events will take place on Sunday, December 15 at two locations:
The Decatur Sears Center from 10:00 am - 11:30 am
The Lyons Public Library from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm.
The public is invited to attend the celebration, especially all who have participated in Senior Spotlight. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Stop by anytime. Pre-order book purchases can be picked up at either location.
Thanks to the generous support of many local donors, the Mid-America Arts Alliance, and the National Endowment for the Arts, books are available at a reduced price of $30. Every interviewed senior citizen and LDNE graduate who participated in Senior Spotlight who would like a book can receive a free copy.
Books are 158 pages, hardcover, on high quality paper. The creation of the book has been an ongoing process over the past year with help from local community members. Senior Spotlight is a project facilitated by Lyons-Decatur Secondary Principal and teacher Weston Swanson and Lyons community member Jamie Horter.
Books will also be gifted to and available to view at the following locations:
Lyons Public Library
Decatur Sears Center Library
Lyons-Decatur Northeast School Library
Decatur Museum
Happy Days Senior Center
Past and future spotlights will also be available to view at the website www.SeniorSpotlightProject.org.
More opportunities will be available in 2020 to obtain a copy of the book and celebrate those who have been a part of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.