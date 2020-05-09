For those of you who do not know, I am the secondary principal at LDNE and senior government teacher. This is my first year as principal, and I have had a very exciting year, to say the least! With that being said, the support from our community, staff, and students has been amazing and I am very fortunate. What I want to share with our community is how special of a group of seniors we had this school year.
I was a little hesitant about being the principal and the senior government teacher. However, looking back on the year, I am so thankful that I did both. These seniors were excellent to work with and they made my job as principal much easier. I could simply count on them to be good people and role models for the rest of the students. I truly can’t thank them enough for that. I enjoyed being able to have high-level conversations with them about school items I was trying to promote throughout the student body. Not only did these discussions help improve my ideas, but the seniors would also then help me implement these ideas by self-promoting or simply role modeling. Because of our senior’s actions, I can say it was perfect being a principal and a senior government teacher.
By this point, I hope you have read or seen all of the different accomplishments our seniors have had as individuals. If you haven’t, I encourage you to read past papers, view our school Facebook page, or check out our website. I could write paragraph after paragraph about their accomplishments and I am truly excited about their futures. For the purpose of this article, I want to share what they accomplished in senior government.
We started the year with our annual Senior Spotlight projects. This is where our senior government students interview senior citizens from Lyons and Decatur. They then work on writing a narrative of this experience as well as taking a portrait of the citizen. We then displayed these narratives and portraits in our communities, so the rest of our citizens can enjoy their stories. Our seniors did a fantastic job with their senior spotlight projects this year. I hope you had the chance to enjoy their portraits and stories.
Another highlight of our senior government class is what we call our community studio projects. These are projects or processes that are supposed to benefit our communities. We have our students do this in hopes to teach them that they can make a difference in our communities.
This year Skylar McMullin and Ella Whitaker did a fantastic job fundraising enough money ($825) to buy two volleyball net end mats that have the BRLD and Wolverine logo on them! This is very exciting as we were previously using maroon-colored mats. The new volleyball end mats will match great with our updated Wolverine gym mats.
Alex Garcia and Emma Coen did a great job setting up and planning Friday movie nights at the library. They wanted to develop an activity for students of all ages to enjoy and they did exactly that. They fundraised enough money in order to pay for snacks and drinks for all the kids as well.
Emma Nelson and Jazzy Nolze had a special connection to the Lyons Fire and Rescue Department. Because of the support from the Fire and Rescue throughout the years, they wanted to return the favor. They were able to raise $921 for the Fire and Rescue!
Brayden Anderson designed a plan to do a BRLD youth running camp. He connected with the appropriate people to make this happen. He still plans on doing this camp in the summer when the health measures are better.
Samantha Phelps and Bobbie Castle-Gosch designed a five day spa day to be held at the Sears Center. Because of the Health Measures, they were only able to implement one of the days. However, that one day was a great success. The ladies at the Sears Center loved socializing with these two senior students!
Arizona Riecken, Devin Hegge, and Nick Tolle did some painting at the ball field in Lyons. They painted the boy’s and girl’s bathrooms, the weathered bleachers, and the baseball field sign. These are nice additions, as we try to promote high school baseball and softball in our communities. Be sure to go down to the field and check it out!
I want to say that it was my pleasure working with these great men and women. They already are making our communities proud and they will continue to do so in the future!
