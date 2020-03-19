The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department has requested all senior centers in their district to close until further notice. The request came as Nebraska, and the country for that matter, are trying to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus.
Jackie Anderson said that home meal deliveries will continue. Meal pick up is also available at 11:00 a.m. each day. Please notify the center the day before if you wish to pick up a meal.
Elections of officers will take place on April 7th.
