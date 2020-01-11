Judy Connealy would like to announce that there is a new art exhibit at the Sears Center. It is the wood-burning artwork of Dan Hovanec of Blair.
Mr. Hovenac he said that he was introduced to the art of wood-burning in the 1980’s. During that time, he saw a young fellow creating pieces of art through wood-burning. As he watched the artist create, Hovanec thought to himself, “I would like to try doing that.”
The first piece of art Mr. Hovanec created was a portrait of his father. From there his love of creating through that technique continued. He said there are times when he doesn’t feel he is creating what he was hoping for when he started a project. During those experiences he says a prayer for help from the greatest artist of all. The next thing he knows things start taking shape. It’s those times he feels he turns out some of his best work.
Hovanec noted that at one time he had exhibits at arts and craft shows. “Being my age and retired, it became more work than I wanted,” he said. “The majority of my art is personally created for someone.”
He has since changed to working on commission, doing specific portraits or artwork requested from people who have seen his work. He added he feels his art provides a special keepsake of the good times when a portrait is requested from a family member of a loved one who has passed away. Although the majority of his portraits are profiles of people, he also has done portraits of pets and has found those have been popular too.
In the past Mr. Hovanec lived in Wyoming. While living there, he created numerous works of art of Buffalo, Elk and other wildlife from the area.
A sample of Mr Hovanec’s artwork is included in this week’s edition of the newspaper. There are many more to see, so take time to stop by the Sears Senior Center to see all of his exhibit.
