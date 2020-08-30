In her own grief, mother shares there is always hope available
Three weeks of painful uncertainty came to an even more painful conclusion for Steve and Terry Nesemeier and family of Craig. After more than two weeks of praying and searching for her missing 20-year-old son Grant, the family requested the help of friends and neighbors in the search that ended with the discovery of the young man’s lifeless body. His mother said it appears that he has taken his own life.
Grant, attended Oakland-Craig High School as did his brother Nathan, twin brother – Cole, and sister Sassy. He later graduated from the Job Corp in Chadron.
“I am so lost without him,” his mother said. “He is now home with the Lord and free from his demons. He is no longer lost and confused.”
Terry said that she and her husband Steve are now driven to see to it that no one has to go through another suicide. “I want to do my best to see that this never happens again. I will work until the day I die to see that no one will have to deal with this in Burt County again.”
Terry and Steve want everyone to know that if they need a place to stay or someone to talk to, there house is always open. “If anyone is contemplating suicide I would tell them to please, don’t do it. Your life has touched so many others. Don’t do this to your parents. You don’t understand until your gone. Our home is always open. Call me at 402.307.0197 or come to our house at 248 N. Main in Craig.”
Terry said that she and her family appreciate more than anyone can imagine the outpouring of support that has come their way. “I am so glad we moved to Craig. We appreciate all who knew and loved Grant and for the love they have shown us.”
A memorial service is planned for Thursday, August 27, 2020, 10:30 am, at the Craig Gymnasium. Visitation was held on Wednesday, August 26, 4 - 8 pm at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland.
“If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please reach out for help,” Terry pleads. “If you can’t tell your parents, tell a pastor, a doctor, or anyone you can. There is help.”
Additional help is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week by calling the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.