It is only fitting that Scott and Lisa Gatewood took ownership of the former Anderson Hardware on Oakland’s Main Street on April Fool’s Day this year. After all, the process of buying the store began with a joke last fall. Scott remembers former owner Keith Anderson telling someone at the time that he had rented out all his farm ground and no longer farmed. Scott said, “I guess it’s time for me to buy the store.” As Scott remembers, Keith looked at him dead serious and asked, “Do you want to?”
A year later, and the Gatewoods are ready to host an open house at what is now known as Scott’s Hardware at 231 N. Oakland Ave. from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 2nd. Everyone is welcome to stop by for refreshments and view the new fall merchandise.
Scott said that it has been one of his aspirations to own the hardware store for the past couple of years. Keith was aware but the conversation never became very serious until Keith was ready to retire. Then things got serious real quick.
Although owning and operating a store such as Scott’s Hardware, the couple rely on the help of family and friends to make it happen each day. As the hours have expanded, now open from 7:30-6:00 p.m. weekdays and again from 7:30-2:00 p.m. on Saturdays, even their children have stepped up to help out. Grady, a sophomore at Oakland-Craig, is the inventory manager during the summer months and helps out when he can during the school year. The couple’s youngest daughter, Rachel, is the buyer for the toy section and can be found after school sharing a peanut butter cup with her dad behind the counter. She also spends part of her Saturday handing out candy to the kids that come in. Their oldest children, Faith and Bob are in college but supportive of the family business.
Lisa’s parents have also been very helpful. Her father, Ron Williby, comes up from Blair every Thursday to help with the delivery truck. When the store first opened, Ron was a regular fixture at the store until the Gatewoods were comfortable with what they were doing.
As for Lisa, she considers herself to be the janitor cleaning on the weekends and making sure everything looks presentable.
“We never realized how much variety the store had,” Lisa said. “Keith had an established inventory that was mindful of the community’s needs. He was very aware of what was needed depending on the time of year.”
The Gatewoods couldn’t thank the Andersons enough for their help early on as we visited about their open house. “Keith and Marlene have been super helpful us get started,” Lisa said. “Keith trained Scott for two months. They are always helpful when we have questions. Marlene even trained our office manager who just happens to be the Anderson’s daughter-in-law. The transition was amazing and seamless and they continue to be a source of help.”
As you can imagine, with children in school the Gatewoods are pretty busy. As their son Grady is the backup quarterback for the local football team, Scott has to take off work early some days. Lisa said that Keith is always supportive in filling in for Scott when needed.
Scott said that it has been difficult keeping Mike Blanc from behind the counter helping out so they just decided to go with it so don’t be surprised to find him helping out on occasion.
A familiar face continues to be found in the store as Julie Easton works continues to work one day a week as well.
“The community has been very supportive,” Scott said. “It has been real steady and the town has been super awesome!”
Their open house on Saturday will also mark the beginning of their sale of Christmas decorating supplies and wrapping inventory. “Oakland has some great gift shops in Corner Drug, Nelson’s Food Pride and Alli’s Flower Shoppe,” Lisa said. “We want to do what we can to make Oakland a one-stop shop for the holidays.”
Be sure to look for Rachel in the toy section while you enjoy a cup of coffee and refreshments this Saturday from 8:00 to 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to come and congratulate the Gatewoods on this new adventure while welcoming them to Oakland’s Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.