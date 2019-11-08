Veteran Day will be observed in area schools on Monday, Nov 11th.
Lyons-Decatur Northeast
Lyons-Decatur students and staff extend an open invitation to their program that will begin at 9:00 a.m. The program will honor Veterans with the band playing patriotic music, as well as performing the anthem from each branch of the Armed Forces. The choir will sing and the Voice of Democracy winners will present their speeches. The Elementary will sing and the Kindergarten class will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Donuts and coffee will be served by The Student Council and National Honor Society.
Oakland-Craig
Oakland-Craig students and staff will present their program and they also extend a public invitation. Their program will begin at 10:00 a.m. The O-C Concert Choir will perform the Star-Spangled Banner, followed by the First Graders leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Justin Kane, Singer/Songwriter/Nashville Recording Artist will be the guest speaker. Kane is a veteran and will present a mix of music and patriotic message. The popular tradition of the DVD slideshow of local veterans will be shown. O-C Media Specialist Elyce Peterson created the slide show.
The Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy winners will be presenting their speeches. The program will close with Soloist Carter Anderson and the Kindergarten class singing God Bless America, accompanied by the Concert Band. The Oakland Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch for veterans and their families immediately following the program.
Service is the Theme
The theme for the 2019 Veterans Day Poster is: “Service.” The definition of “Service” in the dictionary is the action of helping or doing work for someone. In the case of military service, the “someone” extends not only to those of us living in our nation, but our military reaches out to serve anywhere help is needed around the world. Military service doesn’t end after active military service. It continues for a lifetime.
Veterans use their experiences, continuing to support and strengthen their communities. Their service doesn’t stop when the uniform is taken off. Communities find that veterans are their most active volunteers.
History
On the 11th day of the 11th month, community members gather to honor each and every serviceman and servicewoman who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. It coincides with holidays celebrated in other countries, where it is referred to as Armistice Day or Remembrance Day, marking the end of World War I. Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. In 1919 President Woodrow Wilson declared the day a Federal holiday.
Later, the United States Congress took things a step further and adopted a resolution requesting Calvin Coolidge issue annual proclamations to observe appropriate ceremonies on November 11th. The Congressional Act was approved May 13, 1938, making November 11th a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be celebrated and known as Armistice Day.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ official site, on November 11, 1947 Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran, organized a “National Veterans Day” parade in Birmingham, Alabama to recognize all veterans of all wars. In 1953 there was another organized celebration of veterans in Emporia, Kansas. That was one year prior to the first nationwide observance on November 11, 1954. Kansas Congressman Ed Rees, from Emporia, proposed a bill in Congress to change Armistice Day to Veterans Day. President Dwight D. Eisenhower was in office when November 11 was proclaimed the official day to observe and honor our veterans. However, for a short time, the observance wasn’t held on the 11th of the month. History.com reports legislation known as the “Uniform Holidays Bill” was passed by Congress, moving Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October as of 1971.
Veterans Day was observed (October 25, 1971; October 23, 1972; October 22, 1973; October 28, 1974; October 27, 1975; October 25, 1976, and October 24, 1977). In 1978 President Gerald Ford returned the observance to November 11, feeling it was important to observe the historic nature of the date.
Did you know?
One more interesting note- While the holiday is commonly printed as Veteran's Day or Veterans' Day in calendars and advertisements (those spellings are grammatically acceptable), the United States Department of Veterans Affairs website states that there should not be an apostrophe in the official spelling. The website notes: the day is not a day that 'belongs' to veterans, it is a day for honoring all Veterans.
