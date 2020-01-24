“The nitrogen in our DNA, the calcium in our teeth, the iron in our blood, the carbon in our apple pies were made in the interiors of collapsing stars. We are made of starstuff.”
― Carl Sagan, Cosmos
This insightful quote by astrophysicist Carl Sagan raised a lot of questions in my mind. While it is normal for a person to get caught up in their day job or schooling, it is much more interesting to think about what we are doing and why we are here on this planet.
I think everyone has their own interpretation of why we are alive. Some may say to love, some may say to be happy, others might say we are here to live for some higher power and eventually ascend into a glorious afterlife.
However, consider a more organic perspective. A core of a star actually contains every known element of the periodic table, including the elements that are inside each and every one of us. We share some of the same chemical makeups that are inside an unfathomably large ball of gas. In fact, everything that makes us human is created by some outside element that can be found in a literally infinite universe.
We are made up of these alien elements, and we are also made from physical forces here on earth. Think about a rose. Truly, a rose is really only made up of elements and pigments, and outside forces that influence it. Outside forces such as the wind blowing off a petal, or a caterpillar chewing on the stem, or the sun beating down on it for too long. All of these elements shape how the rose looks, and how long it will live.
My hair is made up of the wind blowing it around, hands running through it, and the way I washed and dried it. We influence a lot of our surroundings. Which should make you feel powerful.
You have control over a lot of things in life. You can change many things. Never feel powerless or less important than someone else. We can all bend the petal of a rose, we can all change our lives. We change other peoples’ lives every day, whether it be just saying hello to them on the street or talking them through a depressive episode.
Our universe is completely connected. We are all connected, we are human. Realize that we have the power to help, and then try to help.
