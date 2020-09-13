"I would like to nominate Caleb Schlichting for the Above and Beyond Award,” Mr Timm said. “This nomination is both for his positive leadership on the Cross Country team, and always spurring younger junior high runners on often running back during practice after completing his run to run with and encourage them. His commitment to training both this summer and during the season earned him a 6th place finish with a time of 19:29 at the Logan View Invitational. Caleb also goes above and beyond academically, displaying a commitment to his schoolwork and performing well in the classroom. This is why Caleb is deserving of the Above and Beyond Award.”
