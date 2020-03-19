It seems that a common mindset of people today is “putting yourself before others is selfish.” I think that idea can sometimes be a very toxic mindset. While being selfless and giving are usually good things, stretching yourself to uncomfortable limits for other people is dangerous.
In a healthy relationship, one person cannot be the one who is always comforting or being strong. Relationships have to be equal. Because in the end, loving someone doesn’t mean dying for them. It means waking up every day and thinking to yourself “I hope my partner has a really good day today.” Love is being supportive, not sacrificial.
Once a person becomes too emotionally stretched out by other people, they begin to fall apart. This is why it is important to sometimes just make sure that you are okay. It is not selfish to care about yourself or love yourself. And it is okay to tell the people who always use you as a crutch that they need to start functioning alone. It is okay to stop taking care of people who don’t check up on you.
I hope, if anything, that after reading this maybe some of you can realize how much you care for other people, and how it exhausts you.
Just know that it is okay to take a breather and be alone. You are not obligated to always take care of friends. Sometimes it is healthier for those friends to learn how to take care of themselves.
