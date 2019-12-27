You can infer a lot about someone’s personality based off of their shoes. You can tell if they even care about the shoes they bought based off of their condition, and how they wear them.
Especially for young men, it is easy to tell if they put in any effort into their daily outfits at all.
Whether it be their shirts and bottoms being out of style, or if they are mismatched in color, most teenage boys seem to have little interest in their clothing choices.
I have always found it to be incredibly strange, the way fashion is looked at as some sort of feminine hobby. Caring about appearance as a man in Nebraska almost seems to be a taboo. In fact, doing anything out of the ordinary with clothing can get you mocked and ridiculed.
Most teenagers in Oakland tend to dress in sweatpants, a hoodie, and wear DUDES on their feet (DUDES are a brand of shoe that look like a blend of moccasins and slippers, but more comfortable; I despise them).
It is interesting to think about how most men’s top priority in clothing is to be comfortable, which usually leads to looking very lazy and lethargic.
On the other hand, women seem to be expected to spend time on their outfits and appearance, and always look presentable. Comfort takes a backseat for what is expected of a successful woman in America. Above anything else, this mindset is sexist.
Europe holds men to a better standard, sweatpants or any form of loungewear/workout attire is deemed unacceptable, for all genders, to wear in public. America’s fashion culture has gone downhill, especially for men. Peer pressure and conformity are tough things to conquer in high school. All I’m saying is that girls appreciate men who put effort into themselves. It also usually helps with self-esteem.
But why does any of this matter? Why should anyone care about what a societal norm has become? Well the simple fact is that clothing does matter, it matters incredibly more than what people believe.
Although it is depressing, and people like to pretend they aren’t shallow, appearance is important for meeting people and making friends and partners. You can’t put all of your marbles into personality and hope that someone will just approach you based off inner traits. You have to look halfway decent for someone to approach you in the first place.
Fashion is important because it can mean securing that job in an interview because you looked presentable. It can mean getting the girl or guy of your dreams because you dressed nicely the first time you met. It can mean receiving respect from others, and not being treated like a second rate human.
Fashion is important because you are literally wearing who you are. Skaters wear vans, beanies, and baggy clothes. Goths or punks wear black clothes, chains, and a frown. Frat boys wear chubbies, polos, and visors.
Fashion can be used as a means of finding friends. If a farmer walks into a room filled with kids who are dressed in all black with satanic symbols on their shirts, but then he spots another person dressed as a farmer, chances are he’s going to go talk to that other farmer. Even though these two farmers did not know each other before, their similar dress attracted one another because it felt safe for them.
So, wear what you want! Express yourself! If you love what you are wearing, then no one else's opinions are valid, and they should be disregarded. You will find other people who dress similarly and have similar interests. In summary, pay no mind to the culture of a school, town, or state.
Self-love will conquer all anxieties held about other’s opinions.
