The Logan View Raider Run scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020 has been cancelled. “Making the decision to cancel this year’s event was very difficult”, said Sus Kment Co-Race Director. “All options were weighed and considered, but in the end, we knew it was the only choice we could make for the safety of our students, staff and participants”.
The unique nature of the Logan View Raider Run requires the participation of a large majority of the students and staff. Logan View high school organizations and groups sign up to work at the Logan View Raider Run and in return, the proceeds from the event are divided between those groups as well as helping provide scholarships through the Logan View Education Foundation. Jay Uehling, president of the Logan View Education Foundation commented, “It will definitely be a setback for us. The run helped fund a large majority of the scholarships we give out. We’ll keep on forging ahead, looking for different fund-raising opportunities, it’s all we can do right now.”
Registration for the Logan View Raider Run was opened at the first of the year and many people took advantage of that opportunity and had already entered at the time of cancelation. Three options are available for those already registered; carry over entries to next year’s Logan View Raider Run (tentatively scheduled for August 2021), receive a refund either online or by check, or donate entry fees to the Logan View Education Foundation where the money will help fund future scholarships.
This would have marked the ninth year for the Logan View Raider Run that attracts runners from across the United States as well as participants from other countries. As with many events in and around our communities, the continued outbreak of Covid 19 has claimed yet another victim in the Logan View Raider Run. While the LVRR won’t take place this year, the focus is already on next year’s event and how we can make the 2021 Logan View Raider Run the best by far.
If you would like to help the Logan View Education Foundation continue giving support to our students through a monetary donation, you can do so by visiting https://loganviewraiderrun.itsyourrace.com/Fundraising.aspx?id=11672
