Highschool carries many negative stigmas. One certain stigma, in particular, is that everyone is just parading around the halls, bullying and harassing the less popular. While this is definitely blown out of proportion in the media, certain forms of bullying and harassment still happen within Oakland-Craig School’s walls.
A teenager’s mind is a very unstable artifice, it can act on poor judgement, and become clouded with hormones and insecurities. Usually, the typical teenage mind craves attention, whether they like to admit it or not. This is why gossip is such an issue at a small school, and frankly, a community, like Oakland.
People love to be heard. When a person tells a new rumor or story, they feel important, they forget about the negative impacts that gossip can have. While being nice to someone in person is very important, and usually beneficial to their self-esteem, it is equally as important to be nice to them when they are not present. Fake politeness means absolutely nothing if you are planning on slandering them once they leave the room. I think that most people are guilty of this form of bullying. We all enjoy laughing at the expense of others, but it is important to imagine how it must feel to be the one that gets joked about. In fact, it’s very probable that each and every one of us has been the person joked about in a conversation we weren’t aware of.
A true act of good character would be to confront people about their quirks: to alert them that they’re being made fun of. Sometimes constructive criticism is beneficial to all parties, sometimes it can help the person who is being harassed. Other times, it is important to let people live their lives, it is important to leave them unbothered if they are not bothering anyone. It is okay to disagree with them, and even to think they are less intelligent, just remember to keep opinions that are not beneficial to yourself. A world that functions on fake politeness would never reach its full potential. It is good, therefore, to be critical of those who need it, and those who would benefit from it.
Overall, gossip as a whole is a bad habit, and the best thing us humans can do is try not to participate.
