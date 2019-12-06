The topic that I am going to be talking about is Sign Language. The reason why I picked this topic is so I could help people that need help. The people that it might help are people who have a hard time hearing or cannot hear at all. Some jobs might only allow people to do sign language, and if they have a disability like Autism.
I began by going to the library to look for a Sign Language book, then researching online on how to do Sign Language. I reflected on my journey by writing a blog.
Sign Language was successful because I learned new things that I didn't know before. The difficulties/failures that I faced when I was learning Sign Language is that some of the letters like J and Z were hard to take pictures of because you had to move your hand to make the letter.
The part that I liked about the self-run project was that I could go at my own pace to learn the alphabet. The thing that I disliked about the self-run project was that sometimes I got off track.
