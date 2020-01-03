Genius Hour
This year, the Junior High Writing Class at Lyons-Decatur Northeast is taking on a new kind of project called Genius Hour. Students get to choose their own project to take their learning to the next level. They worked over a total about 5-7 weeks. Please enjoy this week’s report.
Micah Miller
Lyons-Decatur Northeast
I chose the topic of sewing because it was something I’ve never done before. I began sewing by watching tutorials and asking my aunt for help.
I reflected in my blogs about how I was doing in sewing and how far I was getting on my clothes or shirt. One success I had was completing the task that I wanted to do, like sewing the shirt together and tie-dying it. One failure I had was having to restart the whole shirt. I ruined the shirt by not going in a line and messing up, and a difficulty I had was trying to find the things I needed, like the tie-dye.
I liked doing this project because I did it by myself and had no one to have to explain it to me over and over.
