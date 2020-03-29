For the sake of others, stay home
What is it with the month of March? The past two years, March has been absolutely insane. Last year, of course, we had a record flood that threatened to ruin our beautiful park. This year, we’re dealing with a terrible virus that seems intent on ruining everybody’s plans.
The coronavirus, specifically COVID-19, has created lots of fear and uncertainty in our community and around the world. Mass hysteria and pandemonium have ensued. Stores are running out of basic necessities such as toilet paper and food as crowds of unprepared citizens rush to get what they need.
Almost all sporting events have been canceled or at least played spectator-less. Most restaurants are closed, and thousands of waiters and waitresses are laid off. And of course, our school has been canceled for at least two weeks, with many rumors of it being closed for the rest of the year.
This is a very difficult situation for us high school seniors. I for one am very disappointed that this may be how high school ends for us. It would be rather anticlimactic that we went through so much, and worked so hard, for it to just end, so abruptly and without warning.
While this is annoying, it is important to remain unselfish during these times of crisis. After all, most kids in high school aren’t in the at-risk population. The elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are the most at risk of this virus.
It may be a good idea to check on the elderly that you know during this pandemic. Ask them if they need any help getting groceries or supplies. I’m sure they would greatly appreciate the help.
Isolating yourself in your house seems to be the most common advice we hear on the news about combating this virus. While I’m sure this social distancing is effective, it can be mind-numbingly boring. Having some hobbies or projects to do around the house is going to become vital in the next coming weeks if you want to stay sane. Reading a good book, watching a new show, playing games, or working out are some good ways to pass the time. And homework, of course.
While all of this is definitely inconvenient for most pretty much all of us, it’s important to remember why the experts are telling us to follow these protocols. Sure, you may be healthy and young, but if you become infected, you’ll spread it to others who are not as healthy, and not as fit to combat this disease.
If we’re all disciplined and smart, this will be over before we know it. And let’s all hope that next March is a little less crazy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.