Balancing homework, school, community involvement, and one’s personal life is a difficult challenge in high school. Some students do this so well they are being recognized for all their hard work and effort. Runza Restaurants and KETV have created a partnership to honor senior high school students for their achievements in the classroom and in the community and provide them a $500 scholarship for college.
Students must be a senior in high school and go through a nomination process to be considered for the Runza Student of the Week. The selection process is ongoing with four winners selected and filmed each month until late March.
Last week Logan View senior student Reagan Klein received the honor of being chosen as Runza Student of the Week. Reagan along with some of her classmates gathered for a filming session at Logan View that featured Reagan and the activities and student involvement that are a part of what she balances as a senior at Logan View.
A Runza representative along with KETV were at Logan View to film a segment highlighting Reagan and her achievements. KETV will air the Runza Student of the Week segment showcasing Reagan on Sunday, November 24 during the 10pm news broadcast.
