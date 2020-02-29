Other than a bit chilly it was beautiful afternoon for the Oakland-Craig After School Program to venture downtown to visit Main Street business. The children were given a piece to a puzzle at each business and learned a little bit about the good or services the business provides. They then returned to the school to put their puzzle together.
A special thank you to the following businesses for participating by either hosting the students or through donations: Rennerfeldt Financial, Patty Moderow CPA, Anytime Fitness, Scott's Hardware, First National Bank of Nebraska, Nelson's Food Pride, Golden Oaks, State Farm insurance, Farm and Home insurance agency, and the Oakland Independent.
