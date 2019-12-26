The Lyons-Decatur PTO hosted a Fall Frenzy Father/Daughter, Mother/Son dance for the elementary families in the school district on November 21st at the school in Lyons. The event was attended by many and fun was had by all. It was a special evening for the little ones and their parents.
Attendees could purchase boutonnieres and corsages for their “dates” and snacks were provided by the PTO members for everyone to indulge in while busting a move.
Proceeds from the dance will be used to help fund the PTO’s major project of providing every student in grades Pre-K through 6th grade with a book from Scholastic each month of the school year.
(0) comments
