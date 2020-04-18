I think it is really important to try and analyze the true purpose of a person’s intentions. I feel like so many people are caught up in making sure that they always preach peace and kindness when they themselves are lacking in these qualities.
I think in a time such as now, while we're all at home, maybe you should try sitting down and thinking about how you act, what you preach, and what you stand for. Because while it is always great to say “I am against global warming,” nothing is going to change unless you actually act on those statements.
Maybe you will feel better about yourself for taking such a stance on climate change, but in reality, you're not changing anything. Someone who is avid about global warming on social media should also be recycling, planting trees, and taking other steps in real life to back up their opinions.
A person’s character really shouldn’t be defined by their ideas, but it should be defined by what they actually do in real life. Personally, I know lots of people that preach things for the wrong reasons. They preach generosity and kindness only to make them look better, not because they actually want to be more generous or kind. I do this all the time, I think we are all sometimes guilty of saying things to make us appear morally superior to other people.
Maybe we should all just start practicing what we preach in a time like this. Everyone is going through their own personal battle with life all of the time, and maybe putting your words and values into actions can make someone's whole day better.
