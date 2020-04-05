What is depression? Depression is a very scary mental health disorder, characterized by persistently sad moods or loss of interest in activities that the patient once enjoyed, causing significant impairment in daily life. Depression can cause irritability or anger, social withdrawal, increased sensitivity to rejection, change in appetite and sleep schedule, self injury, and thoughts of suicide. Unfortunately, depression is very common. There are about 3 million cases in the United States each year. This mental illness is frequently found in adults, but statistics show that over 20% of teenagers experience depression before they reach adulthood.
The difficult thing about a teenager suffering from depression is that it is often confused with the typical stages of growing up. The teen years can be extremely tough, and they are already going through a lot of changes in their lives, physically, mentally, and emotionally. But the fact is that the moodiness or sadness a teenager might be showing can be very different from the normal “blues” and everyday emotions that occur as a child develops. It is not always easy to spot the differences between normal teenage growing pains and depression. It is more difficult to see in children than adults.
I have seen kids try and reach out for help after realizing that they have been down or depressed for too long for it to be normal, and, sadly, it is often dismissed or ignored by adults. Some adults say “Oh, it’s just because you are a teenager. It will pass.” And some even question “What have you got to be depressed about? You have everything you could ever possibly need as you are growing up.” But the truth is that mental illnesses don’t discriminate between age or circumstance, and a lot of people do not understand that. It is not the typical moodiness that teenagers are stereotyped with. It is a very real mental health disorder that impacts every single aspect of one’s life. As a teenager with depression, it is extremely scary, and seemingly hopeless. Let’s face it, everything is scarier when we are kids, and it is harder for us to seek help and guidance even if we know that we need it.
I know that nobody really wants to talk about, or hear about, mental illnesses, but I strongly believe it’s very important that we do. Depression can be extraordinarily damaging if it is left untreated, and it pains me to see more and more young people take their own lives because of it.
Please ask your children if they are okay. Give them the unconditional love and guidance that they deserve. There are so many things in this life that we have yet to experience, so many changes for the good that have yet to be made. Help your children, friends, family, or anybody to see that life is beautiful and very worth living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.