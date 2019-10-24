Over the river and through the woods...and hills and more woods...and more hills...and another river. Some would say that this fits cross country perfectly and they would not be wrong. There’s the classic “Oh I could never do that!”, “Where do you even run?”, and certainly the best “Cross country is a sport?”.
During my first two years of high school, I was on the girl’s golf team, and I loved every second of it. Golfing is something you can do for the rest of your life and definitely teaches patience and persistence. I had great teammates and a great coach, however, I wanted to switch things up. The idea of cross country came to my mind and I really wanted to try it out. My brother and sister were in cross country when they were in high school so I would go running with my brother throughout those years. By the end of my sophomore year, I determined I would try out cross country.
I remember my first practice like it was yesterday. I had been running all summer, but I still did not feel prepared. Coach Megan wanted us to run two miles out in the country. After that practice, I was very concerned that this was going to be too hard. Now, when coach tells us in her lovely singing voice “We are going to run five miles!”, I am very excited for an easy day of practice.
This year at the beginning of my senior season we sat down as a team and wrote down goals for everyone. Our biggest goal for the girls was to make it to state as a team. We had some amazing girls join our team, so we knew this would be a special year. Every single one of us worked harder than ever because we knew we had a chance. Finally, the day of districts came and we figured we could maybe get third place. We had to do well because only the top three teams qualify for state. Little did we know the girls team was going to do so well. By the end of the race, we knew we did not get third. Awards came and they announced that we got first place. As tears rolled down our faces, we realized persistence really is the key to success. What the team had achieved seemed so unreal, and it still has not settled in.
Joining cross country was one of the best decisions I have made. This sport has brought me new friends, memories, and dedication. Coach Henry and Coach Megan are the best coaches I could have asked for, and they never fail to put a smile on my face. I am thankful for each and every one of my teammates, and I am blessed to have such supportive cross country community members. Through all the blood, sweat, and tears of cross country, I will undeniably miss it. I am ecstatic to take state with my girls this Friday and have one last time with them.
