Five weeks. That’s how long we’ve been out of school, and for many, how long we’ve been out of a job. I can’t even stand to hear the word coronavirus anymore, and I’m sure most agree that this needs to end.
We need to get back to work, we need to reopen the economy. It is simply unsustainable to continue like this. The United States is not designed to function like this, and the consequences will surely be noticed for decades. No matter how long we wait to go back to work, there are still going to be cases, and there will certainly be deaths from it.
At this point, we are simply delaying the inevitable, and it’s killing our workforce and our savings in the process. However, like almost everything, I do see some positives to this pandemic.
First of all, I think being stuck at home is bringing families together that have become too caught up in unimportant things. Maybe this is God’s way of making us all slow down and realize we are missing what is really important in life.
Another thing that I’ve noticed this virus is doing is it’s making many more independent and responsible for their own lives for the first time. With school canceled so abruptly, many of us have had to get jobs to make some money and to pass the time. I’m really proud to be a part of a group of individuals that are so determined and ready to change with the times.
This is one thing that is often overlooked about our generation. We seem to be able to adapt very quickly to change. We went from planning graduations and filling out scholarships to working a job while still finishing up schoolwork. I am confident that when this all blows over; we will be stronger and smarter than before. And we’ll need to be. Let’s face it, the economy is in the tank, and it’s only going to get worse as this drags on.
Millions of Americans are out of work and thousands of companies are closed forever. The United States is going to need a very strong and very smart generation to pull us out of this mess and put America back on track as an independent and strong nation. And I have no doubt in my mind that we will do it. After all, we are Americans, and if I know anything about us, it’s that we never back down from a fight, and we always come out on top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.