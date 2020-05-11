In the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Nebraska Family Career and Community Leaders of America Executive Council, under the direction of their state adviser, Kristin Vest, and the Nebraska FCCLA Board of Directors, came up with a workable format to finish the selection process, and introduce the new 2020-21 Nebraska State Officer Team.
The usual flurry of activity in the Lincoln Haymarket and Pinnacle Bank Arena in early April was brought to a sudden halt with the global pandemic. All Nebraska school activities were suspended. Luckily most of the behind the scenes steps to electing the new leadership team took place earlier in the year. Applications were reviewed, content tests concerning the functions of the organization were taken, and interviews took place in Lincoln at the State Department of Education in February in conjunction with the Family and Consumer Sciences Legislative Workshop Day in February so all that was left was to have chapter voting delegates across the state, along with their chapter members view the candidate introductions and speeches and then cast their votes.
Through the beauty of a variety of technological sources, each candidate recorded their speech from home, socially distancing as dictated in their part of the state, and uploaded them through email to the state office. FCCLA interns then organized the speeches and provided a link for all chapter advisers to share with their chapters through their own organized zoom meetings. Logan View held a zoom meeting with members who would have been chapter delegates for the state leadership conference on Thursday evening, April 23rd. Sophomore officer and voting delegate, Brooklyn Reynolds was in charge of discussion for the selection process. Prior to this meeting, members were asked to use the link provided and view each of the introduction and content speeches provided by all of the candidates throughout the state. Voting took place on a survey ballot through the internet as well and candidates were notified through email as to their status on the team.
Rebekka Jay, current sophomore member of the Logan View Jr Sr chapter received her congratulatory email Saturday morning with instructions as to the next step. Another zoom meeting was held with the new and outgoing officer teams with plans to prepare an online video that could be shared with social media outlets for their 2020 Nebraska FCCLA Officer Team Installation Ceremony. This ceremony was then shared on the afternoon of Sunday, May 3rd.
These unprecedented times have given student leaders, and their advisers, many opportunities to put the organization's planning process to the test and to think outside the box. But, this is not surprising, as the optimism in their creed states, "We face the future with warm courage and high hope."
