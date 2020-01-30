Genius Hour
This year, the Junior High Writing Class at Lyons-Decatur Northeast is taking on a new kind of project called Genius Hour. Students get to choose their own project to take their learning to the next level. They worked over a total about 5-7 weeks. Please enjoy this week’s report
I thought my genus hour was fun and I ended up saying a couple of phrases in Dutch. I chose this topic because of my dad's side of my family. They speak Dutch and I wanted to learn how to say it.
I started by watching videos and then memorized the numbers and words. I learned how to count to ten. Then I learned some phrases. That is when I learned good day, how is your day, and my day is going good. The site I used was Soundcloud. Soundcloud is a recording thing with only voice.
The most success I had was counting to ten because I somewhat knew the numbers but couldn’t remember them as well. The thing that did not I succeed in is the words. I could not remember them as well.
That is what I did for the genus hour. I thought my genius hour was fun and challenging.
