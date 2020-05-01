My name is Haley Roth, and I am in 8th grade. I love cats, and my favorite is my pet cat Patches. I also enjoy running about three times a week when I do not have homework.
I would go to school everyday. When I went to school, I was able to do homework side by side with my teachers. Also, I would go to the Hiway Cafe a lot to have ice cream. I would usually get vanilla. Now, I do all my homework on the internet instead of with my teachers at school. I can’t see my teachers or my classmates face to face. It makes me feel pretty upset.
School now is all on Zoom. I am still working with my teachers. I am seeing them on Zoom and emailing. It is a lot harder now because my mom is now my teacher. I am happy because I get to stay home all day and see my animals. I like taking a break from school. We are stuck at home and we can’t go anywhere. That is challenging. I miss not getting ice cream and not hugging my family who does not live in the house with me.
I have learned that it is going to be awhile before we get back to school. We do Zooms and stay home for social distancing. My grandma is in the nursing home in Pender. We stand outside her window. We call her and she can see and talk to us. I wish I could hug her.
Stay home. Stay safe. Stay happy. Stay healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.