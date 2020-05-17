Editor’s Note: As students continue to learn from home during this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus, we are pleased to help introduce you to the Lyons-Decatur Northeast Class of 2020 throughout the end of this school year.
CNA for hire! Let’s do this
Samantha Phelps
LDNE Senior
I plan on working for a year and finding my own place to get started on my life. I want to be able to learn how to be good with money and really take on some responsible adult roles. My career as a CNA will soon take off and I plan on going all out. I really want to be able to help people and I have been told by my mom that I’m really caring and that I’d do well in this chosen work ethic. Hopefully when it begins it’s something I really enjoy and I’m already ready to begin.
Something about me I think you should know about is my love for music and art. I have always loved art and enjoy creating something new from different types of things. I enjoy music, all the different parts of a song, slow and steady beats, and the different emotions it can cause you to have. I’m always listening to music and imagining what would look good on a canvas or piece of paper, with what materials it would work best in. It also depends on the type of song I listen too.
I also love hanging out with my friends, they always improve my mood and help me get any troubles off my chest by talking with them. I have had the most fun I’ve ever had with them, whether it be crazy adventures in the night or acting like goofs in the middle of the day. We always rant and are always there for each other no matter the situation. There’s also no judgment found in any of our minds when the others have done something bad or embarrassing. That’s a huge part I will miss once school ends, though I do hope that we keep in contact.
Now that it’s the end of the school year and we are now set free, I have slowly started advancing to get a job as a CNA. I have started filling out applications for apartments. And, I have started looking at life a little more seriously as now are our final moments as a class and the last that we will see of some of us. But, I am ready to begin life as a new person who’s willing to move on with life and succeed.
Learning to adapt is the key
Brayden Anderson
LDNE Senior
I am Brayden Andersdon, son of Kevin and Kara Anderson. I have lived my entire life in or near the town of Lyons and have always attended Lyons Decatur Northeast. LDNE has shown me how important it is to get along with other people, even if you don’t have a whole lot in common. Experiences like “Empower Your Genius” and “Cup Point Teams” have forced me to work with students that are not my same age. I am thankful for these experiences because they helped teach me both how to be a leader as well as how to follow instructions.
Throughout my high school career, I have participated in cross country, basketball, track, One Acts, and FFA. I competed at state cross country for three years. I also got to be a part of a three time state qualifying basketball team, including back to back state champions. FFA has been a very big part of my high school career. I have been a member all four years and have served as an officer for three, including being the current chapter president. I have been a member of two state finalist Parliamentary Law teams and one Conduct of Chapter Meetings team. I have earned a state gold honor the past three years with my swine proficiency and was a state finalist twice. I was also a member of a state 3rd place Livestock evaluation team.
The elementary teacher that taught me the most as my 5th grade teacher, Mr. Hosch. He always pushed us to think outside of the box. This was new for me because it was different than just following instructions and working out equations. He was very good about giving us brain teasers and he used chess to force us to think ahead. The high school teacher that taught me the most was Mr. Swanson. He has been the most relatable teacher that I have had throughout high school. His way of being able to relate past events in history to our lives as high school students made it much easier to learn.
My educational goal is to go to Northeast Community College in Norfolk to earn an Associate's Degree in Animal Science. After my two years in Norfolk, I plan to go to UNL to earn a Bachelor's Degree. Once I have graduated from college, I plan on moving back to northeast Nebraska and working with animals.
With everything that has happened during this pandemic, my biggest take away is learning how important it is to be able to adapt. In this world that we live in, everything is constantly changing, and you cannot control that. What you can control is how you react to the change. If you are stubborn and stay stuck in your ways, then this world will fly right past you without missing a beat. Instead, you can welcome the change and be able to thrive with it. This mindset will keep you successful in whatever you do.
To the class of 2020, I know our time together got cut short, but that shouldn’t take away from the memories that we have made. We have grown up together and gotten closer and closer throughout the years. Now that we are about to go our separate ways, I hope we all remember where we came from. No one will ever forget about this time, which means no one will ever forget about the class of 2020.
Thank you for your caring support
Emma Coen
LDNE Senior
I have been at LDNE since my Sophomore year, I’m currently a senior. Before I came to Lyons I was in a whole bunch of places. From Fremont up until my freshman year to Blair for part of my Sophomore year. My experience at LDNE has had its ups and downs. The first year was really rocky, my grades weren’t good, I didn’t get along with anyone. Then as my school career progressed I learned to not care what other think of you. To focus on yourself and your school work and getting good grades. Being here has made me a better person because of the teachers. The teachers here care about every single one of their students and that’s what really helped me become a better student. During my elementary/ middle school years I got started in band. I started in 5th grade playing the flute, then I went to tuba, then back to flute. My junior year I decided to go outside my comfort zone and try One Acts. I wasn’t in the play or anything I was a techie; I ran the sound.
The class that taught me the most would have to be English with Mrs.Mace. She’s such an amazing teacher and you can tell she really loves teaching her students. She’s taught us not only how to use certain words correctly in a sentence but she’s taught us how to get out of our comfort zones. My future aspirations are college, and a job. I’m currently enrolled in Northeast Community College for welding. I’m hoping to get a job before, during, and after college (welding of course). As of right now I only have the American Legion Scholarship, hoping to have more before college. What I’m learning about being a part of this pandemic is to not take things for granted, that things can happen in the blink of an eye.
My last words to all of the teachers I’ve had are thank you. Thank you for being supportive and caring. I’m going to miss all of you greatly. To my classmates, I hope you do well In life, I’m proud of all of you!.
