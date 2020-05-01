My name is Kennedy Blevins and I am in 7th grade. For me, life was mostly fun and exciting getting to see my friends every day at school. For most of my friends, when our superintendent said the school was going to be cancelled for the next two weeks my school friends and I were cheerful and glad. I was sad that I wasn’t going to be seeing my friends for a few weeks, yet, I was like, "Hey, these two weeks will be over faster than I’ll realize it."
Then all of a sudden school was canceled for the rest of the year. I wasn’t so happy then.
For me, school now looks like my bed and a laptop. I’m glad that I don’t have to wake up early every morning. I also get to cuddle with my dog a lot more so that’s an upside, right?
For me, attending school every day usually wasn’t a problem but now it’s sometimes hard because I don’t totally understand things as much as I need to over text and e-mail.
When social distancing, I’m usually watching YouTube and walking my dog because I don’t have my friends to hang out with. Either that or I’m helping clean out my fridge and pantry if you know what I mean. I don’t necessarily know if this is a lesson, but I have learned make the most out of what you have.
Many people don’t take this quarantine seriously. They don’t realize people are dying on a daily basis. There are not enough materials and supplies so this pandemic has affected so many lives.
