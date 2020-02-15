I have seen her perform many random acts of kindness for her peers and teachers. Multiple teachers have pointed this out to me and nothing makes me more proud then when students care for others. Especially when they do it, just to do it! Aubrey didn't expect a reward for doing these acts of kindness. She was just truly being kind!
Thank you Aubrey!
Principal Swanson
