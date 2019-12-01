Applying for college, learning about careers and planning for the future can be somewhat overwhelming and stressful for most high school students. It’s tough to know which direction to go once high school is over so planning for that future by learning about colleges, the workforce, and the military makes choosing which path to follow easier once the time arrives.
At the end of October students at Logan View were able to participate in an Apply2College/Career Fair held during school to provide the opportunity to gather information about colleges and careers. During the Apply2College/Career Fair, students had the chance to listen to over 50 guest speakers.
7th and 8th grade students participated in a career exploration activity, hosted by the UNL Extension Office; and Know How To Go To College, sponsored by EducationQuest. Students learned about the opportunities in the military and environmental careers. They also participated in hands on activities from members of the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District. Freshman students had a chance to learn more about five specific careers, military and/or businesses that they were interested in and listen to a presentation from EducationQuest about the importance of exploring colleges and careers. Sophomores through seniors were able to choose to listen to career opportunities, the military, or businesses that they were interested in. They also had the chance to attend a session regarding FAFSA, scholarship tips from the UNL Extension Office, and receiving individual assistance on applying to colleges. Ten Nebraska college representatives were on hand to assist students at Logan View as they considered their futures beyond high school.
Other highlights from the day included hands-on activities for students in a construction trailer from Metropolitan Community College, a building construction session from Carpenter’s Institute, a chemical unit sponsored by the Army National Guard, and journeymen with a boom truck from OPPD. Career options explored by students encompassed nuclear engineering, fashion and marketing, banking, diesel technology, and manufacturing. Also available to meet with students at Logan View were; a dental assistant, family practice physician, logistics coordinator, a care center administrator, agricultural plant manager, electrician, and a director in a medical staffing business. All representatives had local ties to Dodge County and many were graduates or had a connection to Logan View.
