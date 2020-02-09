 

Logan View traveled to NECC to compete in the District III livestock judging contest on January 30th. Students had to evaluate 6 classes of livestock, two classes of cull/keep and take an industry test.  In addition to the evaluation students had to answer two sets of questions and Jr. Division members did one set of oral reasons and Sr. Division students had to present 3 sets of reasons. The top 25% of the district qualifies (the top four teams) for State Livestock evaluation in April. Logan View Junior Team placed 3rd with Kaden Gregory winning the Junior Division.  The Senior team finished as Alternate to State finishing 5th.

Jr. Team 3rd Purple                                            Senior Team 5th Blue

Kaden Gregory 1st Purple                                   Brett Uhing 6th Purple

Brooklyn Reynolds Purple                                  Garrett Kriete Purple

Evan Hartman Blue                                           Emma Hilbers Blue

Kayl Francis Blue                                               Anna Ready Blue

Leah Keithley Blue                                             Andrew Cone Red

Grace Schlueter Red                                          Rhianna Hagerbaumer Red

Hunter Wiese Red                                             Taylor Ruwe White

Logan Booth Red                                               Kacie Waters White

