Logan View traveled to NECC to compete in the District III livestock judging contest on January 30th. Students had to evaluate 6 classes of livestock, two classes of cull/keep and take an industry test. In addition to the evaluation students had to answer two sets of questions and Jr. Division members did one set of oral reasons and Sr. Division students had to present 3 sets of reasons. The top 25% of the district qualifies (the top four teams) for State Livestock evaluation in April. Logan View Junior Team placed 3rd with Kaden Gregory winning the Junior Division. The Senior team finished as Alternate to State finishing 5th.
Jr. Team 3rd Purple Senior Team 5th Blue
Kaden Gregory 1st Purple Brett Uhing 6th Purple
Brooklyn Reynolds Purple Garrett Kriete Purple
Evan Hartman Blue Emma Hilbers Blue
Kayl Francis Blue Anna Ready Blue
Leah Keithley Blue Andrew Cone Red
Grace Schlueter Red Rhianna Hagerbaumer Red
Hunter Wiese Red Taylor Ruwe White
Logan Booth Red Kacie Waters White
