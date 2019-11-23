The Logan View Family Career and Community Leaders of America chapter attended the District 7 Leadership Conference at Wayne State College on Wednesday, October 30th. Theme for the conference was "Fuel Your Passion." Other schools in attendance were Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Randolph, Scribner-Snyder,Tekamah-Herman, Wakefield, Wayne, West Point, Walthill, and Winnebago.
Jenny Garcia, Logan View's District Representative lead the opening session as the MC and created a trifold display of Logan View's chapter program of work. The featured activity for the morning was an experience in entrepreneurship with the University of Nebraska Extension Service in Pender, Nebraska. Break out sessions were also a major part of the delegates' day.
Logan View had the following members lead breakout sessions: Sophomore Rebekka Jay, member of the Nebraska Peer Education Community Leader Team informed the delegates about how to run for office as well as organizing projects and applying for awards. Freshmen, Miranda Batenhorst, Troia Drey, Bailey Harphum, and Samantha Miller informed delegates about the wide variety of "Students Taking Action through Recognition (STAR) Events" they could compete in, as well as what to expect if they wanted to attend a national conference. Chapter parent, Tracy Moore held sessions on child development and coping strategies for depression and anxiety while chapter parent,Brigid Miller educated delegates on banking services. State peer officer, Emily Carstens lead a session on what makes a good leader and state president, Sidney Erikson shared information on how to be successful at the state and national levels. Other sessions included college life at Wayne State, advanced membership, career paths in nursing, the Set Me Free Project - human trafficking, and Andrea Zahourek shared how to follow your passion sharing her own event planning business. Chapter mother, and Scribner-Snyder chapter adviser, Kim Drey served as lead chapter adviser for the leadership conference. Also in attendance was Mrs. Pat Kassmeier, Logan View Chapter adviser and Nebraska Peer Education Family Leader Team adviser.
Logan View won 1st Place with the Leadership Conference Traveling Trivia Cup Trophy for the District 7 FCCLA with most correct answers to the questions posed about content from sessions throughout the day.
The following students participated in the Freshman Creed Speaking Competition at the District 7 FCCLA Leadership Conference at Wayne State College on Wednesday, October 30th. Participants were: Ashley Abrahams, Miranda Batenhorst, Eva Beckman, Troia Drey, Bailey Harphum, Kaylee Hilbers, Samantha Miller, Kaitlin Mundil, Jessica Nelson, Emma Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.