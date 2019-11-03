The Logan View Chapter of TeamMates mentoring is really making an impact by inspiring students at Logan View to reach their full potential. Each week at Logan View, mentors and mentees are getting together in a one-to-one setting at school where they are developing safe positive relationships. The impact is remarkable, with mentees being more hopeful and engaged while their attendance, behavior, and course performance improves.
This month at Logan View, we are showcasing a mentor and mentee in a “Match of the Month” spotlight. Mentor Sally Oberg, has been meeting weekly with her mentee Lilly Hass. The two were matched last year and have been meeting since the start of school in August.
Sally commented that the best thing about being involved in the TeamMates Mentoring program was that “it was a way to stay connected with the students and the Logan View community. We usually meet in the media center to play games and visit.”
When asked what she likes to do when she meets with her mentor, Lilly explained, “We like to play board games and cards. We play Battle Ship, checkers, and Go Fish. We have fun and talk a lot. We meet up in the middle of the week and I just can’t wait!!”
Because of the success of the TeamMates program at Logan View, our chapter is in need of more mentors. If you are interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor or would like more information about the TeamMates program, please contact Logan View and ask to talk to a TeamMates building coordinator. You can also go to www.loganview.org where you will find TeamMates information under our Community page.
